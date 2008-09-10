Yakima YWCA Offering Women Housing Portfolio Class

YAKIMA, Wash. -- Organizers at the Yakima YWCA often see women who could use a little guidance when it comes to finance, so their offering advice through a new class called the "Housing Portfolio Project".

The class runs for four weeks and covers money managment, renter rights and responsibilities, and finding a home.

YWCA Director, Elizabeth Farley, says many women at their shelter have been in abusive relationships and were not allowed to manage their own finances. "Can you imagine the obstacles that stand in the way of going out and finding a home for you and your family", says Farley. "Some have never been allowed to work before".

Ten women have graduated from the class, which is funded by a grant from Soroptomist International. Organizers say, when the grant money runs out they will pay for the class with money from their general fund.