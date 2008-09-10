Obama Campaign Pulls Some Resources From Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) - Barack Obama's campaign has stopped ads that are

running in Georgia and shifted some of state's paid campaign staff

to North Carolina. But it claims it's not surrendering the state to

John McCain.

Georgia has generally been a Republican stronghold. It hasn't

backed a Democrat for president since Bill Clinton in 1992.

But Obama has pledged to make Georgia a battleground for the

November election, encouraged by the large number of blacks and

young people who call the state home. The changes come in the wake

of tightening polls. But Obama aides insist they still plan to

compete there.

Georgia Republican Chairwoman Sue Everhart says the Obama

campaign is now realizing that Georgia is a red state. She

asks,"Why spend your money where you can't win?"

(Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

