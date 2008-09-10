Obama Campaign Pulls Some Resources From Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) - Barack Obama's campaign has stopped ads that are
running in Georgia and shifted some of state's paid campaign staff
to North Carolina. But it claims it's not surrendering the state to
John McCain.
Georgia has generally been a Republican stronghold. It hasn't
backed a Democrat for president since Bill Clinton in 1992.
But Obama has pledged to make Georgia a battleground for the
November election, encouraged by the large number of blacks and
young people who call the state home. The changes come in the wake
of tightening polls. But Obama aides insist they still plan to
compete there.
Georgia Republican Chairwoman Sue Everhart says the Obama
campaign is now realizing that Georgia is a red state. She
asks,"Why spend your money where you can't win?"
