Yakima County Sells Failed Jail Site

SELAH--Third time is the charm: Yakima County finally sold 38 acres in Toppenish where they had hoped to build a jail. There were only a few people at the Selah Civic Center for the auction. Curt Parrish came away with the land for $300,000, but that is still more than $200,000 less than the $513,000 Yakima County ponied up for the land in 2003.

The county has been trying to sell the site since the plan to build a jail there fell through. They put the land up for sale twice since 2006, but did not receive any bids. Today they dropped the minimum bid to $200,000 and got a lot more interest.

County treasurer ilene thomson says the sale allows the land to be used for industry or farming, but that is not the only way the sale helps the area.

"The county will be able to take that money and put it back into the needs of our county structures," Thomson said.



Thomson added the sale price came as a pleasant surprise. They had only expected to get $250,000 for the land. Curt Parrish declined to comment on the sale. His only serious competition was a Yakama Nation representative, but she declined to go higher than $290,000.

