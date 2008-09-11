Washington Fire Mechanics Burn Rubber with Creeper Drag Racers

YAKIMA, Wash-- The fifth annual Creeper Drag Races took place Wednesday night. It's an opportunity for fire mechanics to put their skills to use in a fun way.

People lined the streets this evening outside of the Yakima Convention Center to watch the drag racers battle it out. And the big prize...bragging rights. Fire mechanics work year round to put together these battery powered racers.

Running on 12 or 24 volt batteries they reach speeds up to 35 mph. The course is 100 feet long and fire mechanics come from all over Washington and even out of state to compete.

"It's a big family environment. So lots of these departments that put these together have a variety of people from their department that pitched in," said Mike Stankus, chairman of the creeper drag competition.



Vendors also donate parts for the creeper racers like tires and starters. This is a chance for the fire mechanics to be in the spotlight as well, they are usually behind the scenes, but vital to the fire department. Fire mechanics have to maintain a high level of certification to work on emergency vehicles.

If you missed tonight's races don't worry they'll be back next year.