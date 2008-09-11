Cougars have "realistic" expectations Posted: Thursday, September 11, 2008 2:14 AM EDT Updated: Thursday, September 11, 2008 3:27 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

PULLMAN, Wash. - New coach Paul Wulff knew it would be a tough rebuilding project at WSU, but he didn't expect this. The team is trying to bounce back from the worst loss in school history, Saturday's 66- 3 nightmare against Cal. The Cougars hope to pick up a win Saturday against Baylor, one of the weaker team in the Big 12. Wulff says he can't expect the world out of his young players.

"We need to be realistic and take pride in taking some short steps," said Wulff. "It might be too much to expect to take huge leaps and bounds. We got to realize what we're working with there and continue to take positive steps."