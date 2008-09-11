Huskies showing improvement Posted: Thursday, September 11, 2008 2:18 AM EDT Updated: Thursday, September 11, 2008 3:26 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

SEATTLE, Wash. - Things are kind of gloomy in Husky-land as well. UW is 0-2 after the loss to BYU. This Saturday Washington has to take on third-ranked Oklahoma. The Huskies may be winless, but they did look very good last weekend and have showed a lot of improvement since their week one loss at Oregon.

"We were more in tuned to the game speed from the start of the ball game," said Willingham. "We began to be ourselves and started to do some of the things we can do. I still don't think we're the team that we can be yet."

Kickoff against the Sooners is set for 7:45 p.m. at Husky stadium.