Seahawks lose Sims, sign two receivers

RENTON, Wash. - Starting right guard Rob Sims has gone on injured reserve and wide receivers Billy McMullen and Sammie Parker have been signed off the street to fill gaping void for the

reloading Seattle Seahawks.

Coach Mike Holmgren said Wednesday that Sims tore a pectoral muscle during Sunday's 34-10 loss in the season opener at Buffalo and kept playing. The third-year veteran started all 16 games last season at left guard before moving over to the right to replace Chris Gray. Gray has since retired. Floyd Womack will start at right guard Sunday against San Francisco.

McMullen may be more ready to play Sunday than Parker, even though McMullen last played in 2006 for Minnesota. He has also played for Philadelphia and coach Andy Reid, who runs the same offense as Seattle's.