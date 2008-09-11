Franklin County Dispatchers Enjoy New Workspace

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.--The 911 dispatch center and staff recently moved down the hall into a larger room.

In it, you'll find four high-tech workstations complete with ergonomic desks.

Each dispatcher can electronically control the height of his or desk with a touch of a button.

The $100,000 dollar renovation was funded through a statewide 911 fund.

Franklin County Commissioner, Neva Corkrum, says it's money well spent.

After all, Franklin County dispatchers work long hours, take on average 400 calls for service every day.

Sacrificing comfort isn't the best option, according to management.

"They can stand or if your taller, your shorter, whatever, you can have the station fit to you," says Ed Bush, Communications Director. Also, they (dispatchers) have cooling fans, heating fans and and also heated footpads for themselves cause they're working 10 to12 hour shifts."

Bush admits the renovation is long overdue.

Dispatchers tell KNDU the new workspace is great.

The movable desks, they say, truly create a better mood and positive attitude.