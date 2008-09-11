Rite Aid Employee Helps Police Catch Shoplifter

PASCO, Wash.--An alert Rite Aid Pharmacy employee helps Pasco police put a shoplifter behind bars.

Around 8:00 p.m. Wednesday (September 10th) night, police say 41-year-old Daniel Campbell, had been drinking when he walked into the Rite Aid on North Fourth Avenue, stole two 30 packs of beer and left.

One of the clerks actually followed Campbell out of the store, helping officers track him down.

He didn't get too far.

A KNDU reporter was there as police arrested him..

They found Campbell hiding in an alley behind the Pasco Farmers Market.

He now faces shoplifting charges.