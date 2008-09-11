Local 9/11 Memorial Events in Yakima and Tri-Cities Areas

KENNEWICK, Wash. - Officers will begin the 7th Annual Memorial Run at the Kennewick Police Department to honor and recognize the sacrifices law enforcement and firefighters made on 9/11 seven years ago.

The 6.5 mile run will begin at 8:00 A.M. Thursday Morning. They'll make their way to Kamiakin Highschool where student leadership will feed them breakfast.

Police officers say this is a great way to remember such an important day in our country's history and the law enforcement who always go into a dangerous situation while everyone else is running out.

"We're just getting together to remember them, for their memory. And just doing a run to celebrate law enforcement and firefighters," said Officer Stan Howard.

The Yakima Fire Department will have a 9/11 Patriot Day Commemoration Ceremony at Station 95 off Nob Hill Boulevard by the county fairgrounds at 2:00 p.m. An enormous American flag will be suspended between extended ladders of two fire trucks.

Among the 9/11 observances today in Washington is a flag-raising ceremony at Fort Lewis. Gov. Chris Gregoire is scheduled to attend a ceremony at the Tacoma Firefighters Memorial. A "freedom walk" is planned in Everett and a candlelight vigil in Mukilteo.