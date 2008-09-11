Mariners 8, Rangers 7

Mariners 8, Rangers 7Posted: Updated:
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - After winning 8-7 at home against Texas
yesterday, the Seattle Mariners will open their final road trip of
the season tonight at Anaheim, facing the 2008 American League West
champion Los Angeles Angels.
The Angels became the first team in the majors to clinch a
playoff spot this season by winning their fourth division crown in
five years.
In the 7:05 game tonight, the Mariners will send Brandon Morrow
(2-2) against the Angels' Jered Weaver (10-10). Morrow is making
his second career start against the Angels. Against the New York
Yankees last Friday night in Seattle, Morrow pitched a no-hitter
for 7 2-3 innings.
After four games in Ahaheim, the Mariners are in Kansas City for
four games and Oakland for three before returning to Seattle to a
season-concluding seven-game homestand that wraps up Sept. 28.
Yesterday in Seattle, Ichiro Suzuki and Raul Ibanez had four
hits apiece to help the Mariners eliminate the Rangers from the AL
West race and hand the AL West title to the Angels.
(Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
yesterday, the Seattle Mariners will open their final road trip of
the season tonight at Anaheim, facing the 2008 American League West
champion Los Angeles Angels.
The Angels became the first team in the majors to clinch a
playoff spot this season by winning their fourth division crown in
five years.
In the 7:05 game tonight, the Mariners will send Brandon Morrow
(2-2) against the Angels' Jered Weaver (10-10). Morrow is making
his second career start against the Angels. Against the New York
Yankees last Friday night in Seattle, Morrow pitched a no-hitter
for 7 2-3 innings.
After four games in Ahaheim, the Mariners are in Kansas City for
four games and Oakland for three before returning to Seattle to a
season-concluding seven-game homestand that wraps up Sept. 28.
Yesterday in Seattle, Ichiro Suzuki and Raul Ibanez had four
hits apiece to help the Mariners eliminate the Rangers from the AL
West race and hand the AL West title to the Angels.
(Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)