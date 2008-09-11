Mariners 8, Rangers 7 Posted: Thursday, September 11, 2008 11:37 AM EDT Updated: Thursday, September 11, 2008 11:37 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - After winning 8-7 at home against Texas

yesterday, the Seattle Mariners will open their final road trip of

the season tonight at Anaheim, facing the 2008 American League West

champion Los Angeles Angels.

The Angels became the first team in the majors to clinch a

playoff spot this season by winning their fourth division crown in

five years.

In the 7:05 game tonight, the Mariners will send Brandon Morrow

(2-2) against the Angels' Jered Weaver (10-10). Morrow is making

his second career start against the Angels. Against the New York

Yankees last Friday night in Seattle, Morrow pitched a no-hitter

for 7 2-3 innings.

After four games in Ahaheim, the Mariners are in Kansas City for

four games and Oakland for three before returning to Seattle to a

season-concluding seven-game homestand that wraps up Sept. 28.

Yesterday in Seattle, Ichiro Suzuki and Raul Ibanez had four

hits apiece to help the Mariners eliminate the Rangers from the AL

West race and hand the AL West title to the Angels.

