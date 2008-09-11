Homicide By Watercraft Case May Settle Out of Court

KENNEWICK, Wash. - The case for a man accused of causing a deadly boat crash on the Columbia River may not go to trial.

The attorney for 51 year old Michael Nethercutt said he's trying to settle of out court.

Nethercutt is charged with homicide and assault by watercraft. Prosecutors claim he drove into 74-year-old Ed Gilbert's boat, killing him. They said Nethercutt's blood alcohol level was more than four-times the legal limit.

Attorneys hope to come to an agreement by his next court appearance September 25th.