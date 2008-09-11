McCain and Obama Commemorate 9/11 Anniversary Posted: Thursday, September 11, 2008 4:49 PM EDT Updated: Thursday, September 11, 2008 6:10 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

By JENNIFER LOVEN

Associated Press Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Presidential candidates John McCain and Barack

Obama are honoring the victims of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks,

paying a joint visit to ground zero.

The Republican and Democrat walked down a ramp to the site where

the World Trade Center once stood, and threw flowers into a

reflecting pool.

Cindy McCain and New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg accompanied

the two candidates. Obama and McCain greeted family members of the

victims.

Beforehand, McCain spoke briefly at a ceremony in rural western

Pennsylvania. The event was held on a large hilly field close to

where United Airlines Flight 93, the third of four airliners

commandeered by terrorists, crashed.



