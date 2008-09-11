McCain and Obama Commemorate 9/11 Anniversary

By JENNIFER LOVEN
Associated Press Writer
NEW YORK (AP) - Presidential candidates John McCain and Barack
Obama are honoring the victims of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks,
paying a joint visit to ground zero.
The Republican and Democrat walked down a ramp to the site where
the World Trade Center once stood, and threw flowers into a
reflecting pool.
Cindy McCain and New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg accompanied
the two candidates. Obama and McCain greeted family members of the
victims.
Beforehand, McCain spoke briefly at a ceremony in rural western
Pennsylvania. The event was held on a large hilly field close to
where United Airlines Flight 93, the third of four airliners
commandeered by terrorists, crashed.
