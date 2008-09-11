Ike Forces Washington St-Baylor to Friday Posted: Thursday, September 11, 2008 6:05 PM EDT Updated: Thursday, September 11, 2008 6:05 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

WACO, Texas (AP) - The Washington State-Baylor football game has

been moved up to Friday night to avoid complications with Hurricane

Ike on the Texas coast this weekend.

The game was originally scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Saturday to be

broadcast on FSN. Kickoff is now scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday

night.

Baylor officials said the approaching hurricane would cause

travel problems for Washington State fans, as well FSN production

crews, many of who are in the greater Houston area. Houston may be

directly impacted by Ike.

Baylor officials said television or webcast information of the

game could be announced later.

Texas had already postponed its game Saturday against Arkansas

in Austin, about 100 miles south of Waco. TCU, which is located in

Fort Worth about 100 miles north of Waco, moved kickoff for its

game Saturday against Stanford from 6 p.m. to noon.



