Ike Forces Washington St-Baylor to Friday

WACO, Texas (AP) - The Washington State-Baylor football game has
been moved up to Friday night to avoid complications with Hurricane
Ike on the Texas coast this weekend.
The game was originally scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Saturday to be
broadcast on FSN. Kickoff is now scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday
night.
Baylor officials said the approaching hurricane would cause
travel problems for Washington State fans, as well FSN production
crews, many of who are in the greater Houston area. Houston may be
directly impacted by Ike.
Baylor officials said television or webcast information of the
game could be announced later.
Texas had already postponed its game Saturday against Arkansas
in Austin, about 100 miles south of Waco. TCU, which is located in
Fort Worth about 100 miles north of Waco, moved kickoff for its
game Saturday against Stanford from 6 p.m. to noon.
