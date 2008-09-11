Benton-Franklin County Prosecutors Endorse Judicial Candidate Posted: Thursday, September 11, 2008 6:34 PM EDT Updated: Friday, September 12, 2008 12:03 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

PASCO, Wash-- Prosecutors from Benton and Franklin County endorsed a local judicial candidate Thursday.



Sal Mendoza Jr. is campaigning to be a Benton Franklin County Superior Court Judge. Benton County Prosecutor Andy Miller and Franklin County Prosecutor Steve Lowe annouced their support at the Franklin County Courthouse.



Also endorsing Mendoza are the Sheriffs from both Benton and Franklin County.



"I think it's because he has the integrity and the work ethic to be an excellent judge. We don't want cases reversed on appeal we want the right decision to be made here. We also want a judge who is going to treat everybody with respect," said Andy Miller.



This is the first time both Benton and Franklin County Sheriffs and Prosecutors have endoresed the same Superior Court Judge Candidate.



Mendoza is running against Bruce Spanner, who received more votes in the primary election.