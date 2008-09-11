Junior Achievement Seeking Volunteers for Tri-Cities' Classrooms

KENNEWICK, Wash-- Across America people are remembering the lives lost on 9/11 seven years ago. This day was named National Service Day and one organization needs more volunteers to work in classrooms.



Junior Achievement is a national organization committed to helping young students.



As we remember 9/11 somethings that come to mind are how many volunteers came together to help people affected by the terrorists attacks. It's a good time to see how involved you are in your community.

Junior achievement gives students support to go after their dream careers. Business volunteers from the Tri-Cities are teaching students vital skills for their future.



"Junior Achievement in our community is basically trying to reach kids from kindergarten all the way up to high school, to teach them the economics of life," said Jan Darrington, Junior Achievement volunteer



Right now they need about 300 volunteers.