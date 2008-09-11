Community Helps Find Runaway

Community Helps Find RunawayPosted: Updated:
When Jerry Payne, Cody's dad, told his insurance agent that Cody was missing, she got to work, sending e-mail to people all over.
"I spread it to everybody I could think of it that was within two hours of here," Tammy Allan of Allan Insurance said.
And spread it did.
"It is amazing the response I'm getting [from the] community," Jerry Payne said. "I never thought it'd happen. The phone's been ringing 24-7 with people calling that I don't even know."
Cody's family learned he had not been kidnapped when someone found his Myspace account had been active. It was a relief, but people were still worried.
"It's really hard to concentrate on your job when you're worried about a youngster out on the street somewhere," Betty Hames said.
Betty Hames works at the Community Resource Group. They work with foster kids and deal with runaways about once a month. She says kids who run away need to realize that people care about them.
"We're always wanting to help people find the kids," Hames said. "They have a lot of people looking for them who love them and want them home."
Despite all the help, they couldn't find cody. That changed shortly before noon today when a police officer picked Cody up and brought him home. Everyone's hard work paid off.
"I am so grateful that he's been found and he's home" Hames said.