WA State Lt. Governor Presents College Grants for Kids in Foster Homes

RICHLAND, Wash-- Less than 25 percent of kids in foster homes will go on to college. Many just can't afford tuition and don't have any support. Catholic Family Services' College Program helps foster kids take that next step after high school.The Washington State Lieutenant Governor along with Bank of America, gave the program $5,000 at a ceremony at Richland Catholic Family and Child Services.

"What this does is it not only provides them an opportunity to have a future but it also shows them that somebody cares about them. The program is excellent and needs to be supported," said Brad Owen, WA State Lt. Governor.

Fourteen other organizations in Washington State will receive grants. Bank of America and Washington State Mentors are donating $75,000.