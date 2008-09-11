Yakima Firefighters Honor Those Lost on 9/11

YAKIMA, Wash-- Chief Charlie Hines said Yakima is seeing a whole new generation joining the fire department. Thursday's event was a way of bringing them into the family and honoring those lost.

A bell only rung for fallen fire firefighters, chimed in memory of those lost in service to others. A flag large enough to send chills down your spine represented the pride service men and women take in their work. Yakima leaders took time today to thank those who serve and find the positives out of tragedy.

"Our citizens got to see heroes again. Got to watch men and women forget about their own lives and focus on the lives of others," said Mayor Dave Edler.

"The nation saw a real resurgence in patriotism. And it wouldn't surprise me that a lot of people were inspired to go into public service as a result of that . Whether it be the armed forces, law enforcement, or the fire service," said Chief Charlie Hines.

After the ceremony, firefighters and their families enjoyed refreshments and each others company.