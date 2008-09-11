New Fat Boy Burger At Pasco Burger Ranch

PASCO, Wash.-- A Pasco burger joint is getting a new creation designed by the guys next door. The Fat Boy Burger is the latest addition to the menu at the Burger Ranch in Pasco.

The idea came from Fat Boys Fleet Services a business next door. The owner of Fat Boys Fleet says both companies will benefit from the cross-marketing.

He also says they wanted a burger made for them and their customers. And the general manager said he wanted one that fat boys would like.

"He calls it a special family recipe, it's a couple hamburger patties, bacon, ham, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and we put a fried egg on top of it," said Jim Carter, owner of Fat Boys Fleet Services.

The burger also has pickles and fry sauce. The owner of Fat Boy Fleet Service in Pasco says a lot of his costumers are truck drivers, who have to wait around at his shop.

He says the business will give out coupons for free burgers while they wait.