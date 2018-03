YAKIMA, Wash. - A level two sex offender is in town and authorities want you to know about her.

Yakima County Authorities released information about 28-year-old Heidi Anderson.

Back in 2001 she was convicted of two counts of third degree child rape.

Authorities report that she is a transient.

Anderson is five foot seven and 198 pounds. Anderson is not wanted at this time but authorities just want you to know that she is in the community.