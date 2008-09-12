Southridge High School Students Honor Kennewick Firefighters and Police Officers

KENNEWICK, Wash. - It's the seventh anniversary of the attacks on September 11th, 2001.

Kennewick Firefighters and Police Officers were honored at halftime at the game between Southridge and Sunnyside.

It's all to remember the victims of 911 and thank our local emergency service members for putting their lives on the line to protect the community.

A group of students at Southridge High School planned this entire event. Student Representative Jordan Jameson presented the officials with a plaque and some words of appreciation.

The students have been working on organizing this for weeks.

Kennewick police and firefighters said they are grateful for the award.