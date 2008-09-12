GOP Campaign Downplays Palin Book-Banning Inquiry

WASILLA, Alaska (AP) - John McCain's campaign is defending

Alaska Governor Sarah Palin's inquiry more than a decade ago into

banning books at her hometown library, saying her questions were

only hypothetical.

Shortly after taking office in 1996 as mayor of Wasilla, Palin

asked the city's head librarian three different times how she would

react to requests to ban books.

Librarian Mary Ellen Emmons reportedly told Palin that she would

object to any censorship, adding it was a constitutional question,

and the American Civil Liberties Union would get involved, too.

A short time later, Palin notified Emmons that she was being

fired because Palin didn't feel she had the librarian's "full

support." Emmons was reinstated the next day after a public

outcry.

The McCain campaign says "Palin has never asked anyone to ban a

book, period."

