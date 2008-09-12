Yakima Garbage Truck Rolls on I-82

YAKIMA, Wash--- A Yakima Waste Systems truck was traveling east bound on I-82 when the driver lost control and went barreling through the guardrail.



According to a Washington State Patrol trooper, the driver Bryan Fish injuries are serious. Which is no surprise considering the distance this truck went over the hillside seen here. Completely changing directions and almost landing on the west bound lanes around 12:30 Friday afternoon.

Troopers are not sure how the garbage truck crashed. But, think possibly a blown tire. "The left front tire is missing some tread off of it. And there's tire debris back on the road," said Sgt. Devyn Derrick.



Several men worked to right the truck in order to pull it off the hillside. Slowing traffic to one lane on west bound I-82 just south of the rest area.

The garbage truck, a 98' Peterbuilt tractor has been towed and is considered totaled. Fish is now in stable condition at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital.