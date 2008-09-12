YVCC Plays First Game on New Soccer Field

YAKIMA--Yakima Valley Community College plays the first game on their new soccer field.the team is raving about playing at Noll Soccer Field, and some say it is the best field they've ever played on.

The soccer teams have been practicing on the new field for a month. A Yakima Valley Community College spokeswoman said the the field has been in the works since 2005. Sodding started in the summer of 2007. Noll Field cost the college about $671,000. One player says that the game becomes a lot easier when you play on a nice field.

"You don't have to dodge holes or worry about mud pits," junior defender Lindsay Larson said. "You can definitely focus more on the game and not on the field."

Larson said she was nervous and excited for her first home game. The school's soccer programs are just starting up; this is only the second year Y.V.C.C. has had a women's soccer program. There is no men's program. The Lady Yaks fell to Lane by a score of 2-0. Their next home game is against Southwestern Oregon at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

