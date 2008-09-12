Record Student Enrollment at WSU Tri-Cities

RICHLAND, Wash-- A record number of students have enrolled at WSU Tri-Cities this year but it's more students than they have state funding for.Friday, the chancellor and serveral of the faculty celebrated the school's growth. Right now there are more than 1,300 students and about a thousand full time students.Diversity has also increased. The number of Hispanic students has doubled from last year.There are about 111 more students than they have state funding for. Even though some classrooms are very full the chancellor says the growth is just what the school needs.

"Well this is very exciting this is an historic semester in the entire history of this campus. To be 111 full time equivalent students over enrolled so we're just thrilled and everyone is so excited," said Vicky Carwein, WSU Tri-Cities Chancellor.



With an over enrollement the chancellor says there may be some challenges. School officials hope to get more resources from the legislature in the future.