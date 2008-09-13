ID court summons jury in Boy Scout abuse trial

Associated Press - September 13, 2008 5:05 PM ET

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) - A district court has summoned 150 possible jurors - three times the normal amount - in the trial of a Washington state man accused of molesting four boys at a north Idaho Boy Scout camp.

An Idaho grand jury has indicted 38-year-old Timothy Andrew Kellis on nine counts of lewd conduct, one count of attempted lewd conduct, and two counts of sexual abuse of a child.

Kellis has pleaded not guilty to charges that he abused boys last summer while working as a counselor at the Camp Grizzly Boy Scout camp. Kellis, a former high school band director from Tumwater, Wash., is now being held at the Latah County Jail in Moscow.

The 2nd District Court normally calls about 50 to 60 prospective jurors in felony trials. Judge John R. Stegner asked for three times that amount, court officials say, because of the nature of the charges.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin on Monday.

Information from: Lewiston Tribune, http://www.lmtribune.com

Copyright 2008 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.