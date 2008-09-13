Spokane police officer may face misdemeanor charge

Associated Press - September 13, 2008 2:25 PM ET

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Investigators believe a Spokane police officer who has been accused of kicking a handcuffed man in the face should be charged with a misdemeanor.

According to a police investigation release late Friday, detectives are recommending a fourth-degree assault charge against 37-year-old Officer Robert M. Booth. He has been on the force since 1994 and is a member of the city's SWAT team.

Booth has denied accusations that he kicked 22-year-old John Luna on Sept. 5 after he pursued and captured Luna for investigation of car theft. Three other officers, however, told investigators they saw the officer kick Luna while he lay handcuffed on the ground. One says he heard Boothe tell Luna, "You're lucky that's all you got."

Information from: The Spokesman-Review, http://www.spokesmanreview.com

