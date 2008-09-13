Two killed in fiery I-90 crash near Coeur d'Alene

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Two people are dead after a semi-truck crashed on I-90 and burst into flames Saturday morning east of Coeur d'Alene.

49-year old Mark D. Phares of Vancouver, WA, and co-driver 25-year old John E. Miller of Hillsboro, Oregon, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Idaho State Police say around 4 a.m. the tractor-trailer carrying compressed rolls of paper was traveling westbound on I-90 near milepost 14 when it drifted across the fogline, hit the median, a guardrail, the concrete face of an overpass, then the median once again.

The tractor-trailer then jacknifed, at which point witnesses reported hearing an explosion.



Firefighters got the fire under control in just over and hour.

I-90 was blocked in both directions for more about 4.5 hours..

Idaho State Police, Coeur d'Alene Police and Kootenai County sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the scene.

The crash is still underinvestigation.