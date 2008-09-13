Hundreds of Kids Line-up for Young Eagles Day

YAKIMA, Wash-- At McAllister Field the Civil Air Patrol and the Experimental Aircraft Association took kids up in the air for free Saturday.

While the sound of an airplane engine scares some...



"I was scared of heights and it was too high," said Brandon Sundequist.

Others can't seem to get enough.

"My flight experience was really really fun and I got to see cows and horses. And I want to definitely be a pilot," said Nicole Egan.

Saturday was the perfect day to see the valley from a birds eye view. The EAA has flown over 2,000 young people since 1995. It's a way to show children the joy of flying with an experienced pilot.

"They have a ground school that takes place before they go up into the air. And they have a chance to see how the controls work."

Community members who share a love of flight also came out today, like Vern Arnold a World War II bombardier veteran.

"Well this is really exciting these kids just love to get to fly and get to fly for free how can you beat that? I can see the enthusiasm it's just great," said Arnold.

Kids lined up waiting their turn to ride in one, two or four seater planes. While volunteer pilots flew around, the civil air patrol directed planes. Probably one of the busiest runway days at the Yakima Airport.

Vern says a lot has changed as far as airplane technology since he flew in the 1940s.

"I think they're marvelous compared to what we used to fly, these are jewels," said Arnold.

And when you fly in one of these small aircrafts there's not much between you and the sky. Over 100 kids got to fly Saturday.