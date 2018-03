PROSSER, Wash-- Smoke continues to fill the air in Prosser after 1,500 tons of hay burn over the weekend.

The fire started around 3:00 Saturday morning at North River Road and Wilgus Road.

Firefighters have now turned the investigation over to the Benton County Clean Air Authority after determining it's no longer a fire danger.

Clean Air representatives believe it was started accidentally but don't have any details on how.

Meanwhile they hope some wind will help get rid of the smoke.