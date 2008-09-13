Vintage Car Show Attracts Many Muscle Cars - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

KENNEWICK, Wash--  Dozens of classic cars were on display Saturday at the second annual Columbia River Cruise-In.

All the proceeds raised from the event go to Second Harvest.

The event kicked off with a pancake breakfast, and then came the main event: the vintage cars.  The cars were judged in several categories throughout the day.  Participants say the car show is a blast from the past.

"What I can tell you is it takes me down memory lane, from the cars I have driven," says Bob Hartwell, driver of a 1969 El Camino.  "And I take people down memory lane at these car shows."

The event wrapped with a special outdoor showing of the classic car movie "American Graffiti" at Columbia River Park.

 

