Vintage Car Show Attracts Many Muscle Cars

KENNEWICK, Wash-- Dozens of classic cars were on display Saturday at the second annual Columbia River Cruise-In.

All the proceeds raised from the event go to Second Harvest.

The event kicked off with a pancake breakfast, and then came the main event: the vintage cars. The cars were judged in several categories throughout the day. Participants say the car show is a blast from the past.

"What I can tell you is it takes me down memory lane, from the cars I have driven," says Bob Hartwell, driver of a 1969 El Camino. "And I take people down memory lane at these car shows."

The event wrapped with a special outdoor showing of the classic car movie "American Graffiti" at Columbia River Park.