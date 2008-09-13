Puppies on Display for Animal Shelter Fundraiser

RICHLAND, Wash-- Several puppies and kittens were on display for kids to pet at the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter fundraiser.

The event was put on by the Mid-Columbia Gymnastics Academy. They raised all the money to hold the fundraiser.

The goal of the event was to bring awareness to the animal shelter and find volunteers.

At the event, families were treated to a bake sale, t-shirt sales and a silent auction.

This was the first fundraiser in recent memory for the shelter's director, Angela Zilar. She says the success of the day's event will hopefully open the door for more fundraisers.

All of the day's proceeds are going to the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter.