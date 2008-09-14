Parkland man gets 29 years for killing girlfriend

Associated Press - September 14, 2008 4:15 PM ET

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A murder case in which a man was shuttled back and forth between court in Tacoma and a mental hospital has ended in a guilty plea.

Twenty-9-year-old Thomas Shane O'Hagan pleaded guilty Friday to first-degree murder in the stabbing of his live-in girlfriend, 29-year-old Maria Flesher, in October 2004. Pierce County Superior Court Judge Susan K. Serko sentenced him to 28 years and 11 months in prison.

After extensive mental examination and treatment, O'Hagan was found incompetent to stand trial in March. He was sent to Western State Hospital pending civil commitment proceedings, but in April doctors decided he did not meet the criterial for commitment and he was again charged with murder.

