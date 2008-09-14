Armed robbers steal medication from Spokane Valley woman

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Police are searching for two men who robbed two Spokane Valley residents of prescription medication at knifepoint Sunday morning.

Police were called to 7322 East 6th just after 10 a.m. on report of a robbery.

Officers say a female resident of the home, cared for by her son, had just received her medications that morning.

One of the son's friends was visiting the home and at one point left saying he would return shortly. Suddenly two unknown men entered the home, one brandishing a knife. Police say the men stole medicine and cash from the female victim's purse, then fled in a getaway vehicle.

Police were able to track down the getaway vehicle and trace it back to the son's friend. That man was interviewed Sunday after avoiding police for much of the morning.

No injuries were reported during the robbery.

The two suspects that fled with the medication and cash have not been located. The robbery remains under investigation.