Disabled elders say they were left during Ike

Associated Press - September 14, 2008 6:53 PM ET

HOUSTON (AP) - Nearly 300 low-income and disabled elders who say they were abandoned by staff at their public housing complex during Hurricane Ike are being treated and moved to shelter.

Texas Gov. Rick Perry said Sunday an investigation was planned into why staff at Independence Hall apparently had left 292 residents without proper care overnight.

Perry says many of the residents of the federally subsidized complex in Houston have medical problems and needed help. A state rescue task force is treating the residents and getting them different shelter if needed.

