Thieves drive classic cars away from downtown shop

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are searching for the brazen burglars who broke into Rohrer's Select Cars in downtown Spokane Friday night and stole three classic cars.

If you've driven much downtown you've probably seen it at one time or another. The business, which sells older classic cars in prime condition, has been around since 1964 when Rohrer moved to 1126 West Second Avenue.

Police say around 4 a.m. a citizen reported that burglars were driving cars out of the dealership. The burglars had broken out a window in the back of the shop to get in, then simply drove away in three classic cars valued at more than $60,000.

The car thieves didn't get far before they ran out of gas. By 10:00 a.m. police had recovered all three cars.

A 1969 Ford Mustang was found abandoned, high-centered at Riverside and A Street. A 1972 Buick Gran Sport was found at Sprague and Howard. A 1965 Chevy Malibu was found at First and Madison.

Thanks to quick police work all three cars are now back in the showroom.

Two of the stolen cars suffered minor damage, as did a vintage corvette hit by a stolen vehicle as the driver fled the building. With a little love Rohrer hopes the cars will soon be back to normal.

Rohrer says he can't believe someone would steal cars he and his family put so much love and care into although, he's just glad to get the cars back where they belong.

Police have no suspects at this time, but say they've taken nine different fingerprint cards from the scene as evidence which could help identify the suspects.

Anyone who may have seen anything suspicious is asked to call 242-TIPS.