YAKIMA, Wash-- A young girl suffers minor injuries after being hit by a car this afternoon.



Officers said the four-year-old darted into the street from her home on South Naches Avenue, in Yakima. A woman driving by couldn't see the girl, who came out from in front of a parked car.

Police found the driver was going slow and won't be cited. Officers said the young girl and her mother were taken to the hospital to be checked-out.