McCain Says Wall Street Woes Point to Regulation Need

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Despite today's stock market plunge in

reaction to the uncertain fate of two of Wall Street's oldest

institutions, John McCain says he still believes the nation's

economic fundamentals "are strong."

The Arizona Republican told a rally in Florida that as president

he will clean up Wall Street and "never put America in this

position again."

McCain's comments came in the wake of news that investment

banking giant Lehman Brothers has filed for bankruptcy and that

Merrill Lynch is selling itself to Bank of America for less than

half of its recent value.

The GOP presidential nominee pledged to replace what he called

"an outdated, patchwork quilt of regulatory oversight," and that

he will bring "transparency and accountability to Wall Street."

