Area Albertsons helps with Food Drive in Tri-Cities

KENNEWICK, Wash -

Tri-Cities area food banks are in need of more food to help those without this season.

Albertsons stores are doing what they can to HELP People donate non-perishable food items.

All four tri-cities Albertsons stores are participating in the "Bountiful Harvest" Food Drive to benefit 2nd Harvest of Tri-Cities.

Drop containers are located inside the front area of the stores so that customers may purchase items and drop them in the bins.

Albertsons will also be providing bags of food that are already filled for you to purchase and then donate.



The food drive will continue until September 28th.