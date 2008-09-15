Two Western Washington Players Named Conference Players Of The Week

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) - Two Western Washington players are the
Great Northwest Athletic Conference Football Players of the Week on
defense and special teams.
Caleb Jessup, a junior linebacker from Kenmore, is the defensive
player of the week. He is credited with 15 tackles in the Viking's
defeat of Humboldt State over the weekend. Jessup also participated
in two quarterback sacks.
David Johnson, a freshman defensive end from Odessa, is the
special teams player of the week. He blocked a punt in the final
minute of the first half, which was quickly followed by a Viking
touchdown.
Central Washington's wide receiver Johnny Spevak is the GNAC
offensive player of the week. The Wildcats' receiver had 197
receiving yards and the game winning touchdown at Western Oregon
over the weekend.
