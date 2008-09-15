Two Western Washington Players Named Conference Players Of The Week Posted: Monday, September 15, 2008 5:54 PM EDT Updated: Monday, September 15, 2008 6:12 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) - Two Western Washington players are the

Great Northwest Athletic Conference Football Players of the Week on

defense and special teams.

Caleb Jessup, a junior linebacker from Kenmore, is the defensive

player of the week. He is credited with 15 tackles in the Viking's

defeat of Humboldt State over the weekend. Jessup also participated

in two quarterback sacks.

David Johnson, a freshman defensive end from Odessa, is the

special teams player of the week. He blocked a punt in the final

minute of the first half, which was quickly followed by a Viking

touchdown.

Central Washington's wide receiver Johnny Spevak is the GNAC

offensive player of the week. The Wildcats' receiver had 197

receiving yards and the game winning touchdown at Western Oregon

over the weekend.



