Seahawk Payne Out For Season, Wallace Out A Month

By GREGG BELL
AP Sports Writer
RENTON, Wash. (AP) - Logan Payne is going on injured reserve
because of a torn knee ligament and Seneca Wallace is out up to a
month with a calf injury. They become the fifth and sixth Seahawks
wide receivers injured this season. Payne is the second lost for
the season.
Payne started Sunday's overtime loss to San Francisco but was
hit on his right knee as he planted it on his only catch in the
first quarter. Coach Mike Holmgren said the 2007 practice squad
player has an injury to his medial collateral ligament.
Wallace was a big part of Sunday's game plan as an emergency
fill-in receiver. Then the backup quarterback pulled his calf
muscle during pregame warmups.
Holmgren says the team will be looking to sign or possibly trade
for more receivers before Sunday's game against the also-winless
St. Louis Rams.
Cornerback Kelly Jennings has a broken rib but will play against
the Rams.
