Seahawk Payne Out For Season, Wallace Out A Month Posted: Monday, September 15, 2008 6:23 PM EDT Updated: Monday, September 15, 2008 6:23 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

By GREGG BELL

AP Sports Writer

RENTON, Wash. (AP) - Logan Payne is going on injured reserve

because of a torn knee ligament and Seneca Wallace is out up to a

month with a calf injury. They become the fifth and sixth Seahawks

wide receivers injured this season. Payne is the second lost for

the season.

Payne started Sunday's overtime loss to San Francisco but was

hit on his right knee as he planted it on his only catch in the

first quarter. Coach Mike Holmgren said the 2007 practice squad

player has an injury to his medial collateral ligament.

Wallace was a big part of Sunday's game plan as an emergency

fill-in receiver. Then the backup quarterback pulled his calf

muscle during pregame warmups.

Holmgren says the team will be looking to sign or possibly trade

for more receivers before Sunday's game against the also-winless

St. Louis Rams.

Cornerback Kelly Jennings has a broken rib but will play against

the Rams.



