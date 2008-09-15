Body Found Near McNary Dam Over Weekend Has Been Identified

UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore. - A dead body was found in Oregon near McNary Dam early Sunday morning. The man has been identified as 49-year-old Kieth Leroy Vice of Pasco. Autopsy results showed that Vice had drowned.

Hermiston police tell us that a 911 call came in around 9:30 the morning by a fisherman who located the body.

One viewer sent in some photographs taken at the scene while police were there and the body was being loaded into the coroner's van around 11:30am.