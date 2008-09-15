Tri-Cities' Gas Prices are Highest in WA State According to AAA

TRI-CITIES, Wash-- Across Washington State gas prices are slowly coming down, but here in the Tri-Cities they are the highest in the state.KNDU talked to the Washington Attorney General's Office to find out why. They say the major factors are transportation costs and local gas retailers setting different prices.Monday, Spokane drivers paid $3.75 per gal. and drivers in Vancouver paid about $3.73 per gal. The average in the Tri-Cities was $3.83, that's ten cents higher than the Vancouver average.The Attorney General's Office says they have no evidence of illegal price fixing in the Tri-Cities.

"We don't have any evidence here of any kind of illegal manipulation if retailers got together and agreed to get the price of gas that would constitute illegal price manipulation and that's certainly something that our office could get involved in," said Kristin Alexander, Washington Attorney General's Office.



They say it simply costs more to send fuel barges down the Columbia River from Portland. Spokane has access to a different pipeline which is one reason why their prices are lower.



