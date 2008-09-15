Umatilla Body Identified

UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore.-- One day after a body is found near McNary Dam in Umatilla, more information is surfacing.

An autopsy has been performed and the identity of the body has been confirmed as 49 year-old Keith Leroy Vice. He is from Pasco.

Members of his family were notified of the news at approximately 2:30 Monday afternoon. The sheriff's office has also confirmed drowning is the official cause of death.

Other information, such as why he was in the river, is still not known.

"It's likely that he went into the water up in Washington, into the Columbia there, and ended up near McNary Dam," says Umatilla County Undersheriff Terry Rowan.

The scene is still under investigation. The area was searched for nearly three hours on Sunday, from 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

If you have any information, you are urged to call the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office.