Motorcyclist Injured After Being Hit By Inattentive Driver

YAKIMA, Wash--- As a fellow motorcyclist Joe Creagh said accidents like tonight's are really scary for riders. He saw it all coming behind him.

The man riding a Honda motorcycle didn't get-up after being pushed into Creagh's pick-up. He was taken by ambulance to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital.

Rolling forward after the light turned green at East Mead Avenue and South 1st Street, Creagh looked in his mirror. Only to see a motorcycle coming towards him and a white car behind it, not slowing down.

Creagh quickly called 9-1-1 as the rider lay in the street after being hit.

"I knew he was gonna hit...and he knocked him clean into me, so he hit him pretty good. And the guy was laying on the ground. He wouldn't move so I think he was hurt pretty bad, I'm not sure," said Creagh



Officers at the scene said the elderly man looked down for a moment and that's when he hit the motorcyclist. Yakima Police Department wouldn't release the victim's name so the extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.

The driver who caused the accident was cited with driver inattentiveness.