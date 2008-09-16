Business On Lewis Street In Pasco Held Up At Gunpoint Monday Night

PASCO, Wash.- Monday night Pasco Police were searching for armed robber.

Authorities told KNDU that a man pointed a gun at the two men working inside of the Lapalma Grocery Store on East Lewis Street in Pasco and demanded cash.

The suspect got away with a few hundred dollars.

Police brought in a K-9 Unit, Franklin County Deputies and members of the state patrol to help look for the suspect.

Police said he threatened others before possibly heading northbound on Lewis Street.

Pasco Corporal Jeff Harpster said, "There was a customer in the store and as he was leaving he pointed at the customer and told her not to move right before he fled the store."

Police describe him as a Hispanic teen, wearing dark clothing during the time of the robbery.

They think he had a handgun with him.

He was wearing a mask during the attack so police do not have a good description of his face.