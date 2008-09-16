Authorities Say Shooting At Campsite Over The Weekend In Walla Walla Appears To Be Accidental

WALLA WALLA, Wash. - Walla Walla County Sheriff's make an arrest in a shooting over the weekend.

Officers tell us 55 year old Robert Nelson might be involved in a deadly shooting at a camping area near Blacksnake Road in Walla Walla County.

Officers said Nelson had blood on him and lead deputies to the body of 38 year old Ken Brooks of Kennewick.

Brooks apparently had a gunshot wound.

Nelson told police they were drinking and camping.

Walla Walla County Sheriff's Sgt. Barry Blackman said, "It looks to be like the tragic result of what happens when alcohol and fire arms are mix."

An autopsy is scheduled for Brooks.

Washington State Patrol Crime Team will be helping with the investigation into the shooting.

Authorities say the shooting appears to be like an accident.

They say there is no sign of a struggle or aggression in the shooting.