State Increasing Efforts to Help Military Voters

YAKIMA, Wash. -- State elections officials are boosting efforts to reach out to military and overseas voters before the November election.

In 2004, many soldiers' ballots were not counted because they did not make it to county auditors in time. One rule going into effect is ballots must be mailed to military voters at least 30 days before election day.

That includes Washington's National Guard 81st Brigade, which is currently stationed at Fort McCoy in Wisconsin. Those soldiers will be sent a special edition of the voter's pamphlet.

In July and August, elections officials helped more than 2,400 soldiers with their voter registration at the Yakima Training Center.

County auditors statewide reported that more than 43,000 ballots were sent to military and overseas voters for last month's Top 2 primary.