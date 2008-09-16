After Stock Market Drop, Yakima Valley Credit Union Reassures Customers

YAKIMA, Wash. -- The Yakima Valley Credit Union has released a statement saying the current economic downturn will have little effect on the company and its customers.

YVCU advisors said the credit union does not participate in sub-prime mortgage lending and that is a big reason why they are safe. Advisors added that credit unions are safer in general because they are a non-profit business that does not have stockholders.

The YVCU currently holds about $26 million in member capital and $250 million in total assets. The credit union insures a customers savings up to $100,000.

To contact the Yakima Valley Credit Union with questions, call (509) 248-1720.